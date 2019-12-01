Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Perrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta A. Perrin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta A. Perrin Notice
Loretta A. Perrin

West Allis - (nee Metrish) Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, November 28, 2019, age 75 years. Beloved wife of Leonard "Joe". Loving sister of Tom (Sonia) Danuser, Robert (Joan) Metrish, John (Patricia) Metrish, Donald (Kathy) Metrish, Nancy (Tom) Callan and the late Patricia Lang. Sister-in-law of Fred (Beth) Lang, Margaret (Ken) Elhart and the late Donald "Ducky" (Gerry) Perrin. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, December 9, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 1PM until time of Funeral Service at 3PM. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Special Thanks to Kindred Hospice that cared for her, Ally, Shawn and Miriam.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline