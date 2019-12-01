|
Loretta A. Perrin
West Allis - (nee Metrish) Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, November 28, 2019, age 75 years. Beloved wife of Leonard "Joe". Loving sister of Tom (Sonia) Danuser, Robert (Joan) Metrish, John (Patricia) Metrish, Donald (Kathy) Metrish, Nancy (Tom) Callan and the late Patricia Lang. Sister-in-law of Fred (Beth) Lang, Margaret (Ken) Elhart and the late Donald "Ducky" (Gerry) Perrin. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, December 9, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 1PM until time of Funeral Service at 3PM. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Special Thanks to Kindred Hospice that cared for her, Ally, Shawn and Miriam.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019