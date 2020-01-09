Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Loretta A. Thelen

Loretta A. Thelen Notice
Brookfield - Born to Eternal Life January 8, 2020 at the age of 87.

Preceded in death by her loving husband Charles.

Loving mother of Mark (Christine) Thelen, Diana (Greg) Waniorek, Andrew (Angela) Thelen and Michael Thelen.

Proud grandma of Cory, Cassandra, Calvin, Kaitlin, Nolan, Adam, Ben, Ava, Stephanie and Mitchell. Beloved sister of Delores Pyszka. Dear sister in-law of Josie Weberski.

Loretta was loved and will be remembered by relatives, friends and her golfing buddies!

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan 18 at ST JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1755 N Calhoun Rd, Brookfield from 9:30am-11am. Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated 11am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or a .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
