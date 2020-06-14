Loretta F. Mansfield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta F. Mansfield

Hales Corners - (nee Monn)

Hales Corners.

Age 87. Found Peace March 15, 2020.

Lovingly survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard. Loving mother of Ruth (Bill) Mahnke and Gayle (Steve) Blyth.

Cherished grandma of Jason, Bill Jr., Sean, Lynnette, Derrick, Isaiah, Liz, Nicci, Christopher and Patrick.

Dear sister of Marilyn (Russell) Schulz and Dorothy Degnitz.

Loretta was loved and will be remembered by 18 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Sat, June 20 at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, WEST ALLIS, 7520 W. Lapham St. from 9:30am-11am. Memorial Service Celebrated 11am. Reception will follow. If desired, memorials may be made to the church, Milwaukee Rescue Mission or the Alzheimer's Association






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved