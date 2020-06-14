Loretta F. Mansfield
Hales Corners - (nee Monn)
Hales Corners.
Age 87. Found Peace March 15, 2020.
Lovingly survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard. Loving mother of Ruth (Bill) Mahnke and Gayle (Steve) Blyth.
Cherished grandma of Jason, Bill Jr., Sean, Lynnette, Derrick, Isaiah, Liz, Nicci, Christopher and Patrick.
Dear sister of Marilyn (Russell) Schulz and Dorothy Degnitz.
Loretta was loved and will be remembered by 18 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Sat, June 20 at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, WEST ALLIS, 7520 W. Lapham St. from 9:30am-11am. Memorial Service Celebrated 11am. Reception will follow. If desired, memorials may be made to the church, Milwaukee Rescue Mission or the Alzheimer's Association
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.