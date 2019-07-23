|
Tobin, Loretta G. (Nee Prey) "Lori", Found peace after a courageous battle with cancer on July 20, 2019, at the of 59. Beloved wife of Michael for 37 years. Dear mother of Tristan (Vivian). Loving sister of Teresa (Robert) Peters and Sue (David) Dulin. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday July 25, from 4-6 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave. New Berlin, with Funeral Service at 6 PM. Loretta loved her family dearly and enjoyed her job at Johnson Controls. To honor Lori's love of purple, please wear a purple accent on Thursday. If desired, memorials to the Medical College of Wisconsin would be appreciated. To receive this obit/directions, text 1852979 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2019