Grentz, Loretta Born to Eternal Life May 23, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Preceded in death by her parents Bruno and Genevieve. Survived by her cousins Beth Fallon, Mary Beth (Bernard) Schroedl, Terese (Arnold) Campbell, Barabara Moehrlin, John (Jan) Moehrlin. Further survived by other cousins and friends. Loretta strived to live a Holy life devoted to Gospel values and prayer. She was actively involved with her Catholic faith. She had been a member of the All-Night Vigil Committee of the Legion of Mary, Milwaukee Comitium. She was currently a member of the St. Teresa of Jesus Carmelite Secular Community at St. Florian Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anthony Parish (1711 S. 9th St., Milwaukee) are appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, May 29 at ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH (1711 S. 9th St., Milwaukee) 10:30 to 11:45 AM followed by a Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019