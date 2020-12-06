1/1
Loretta J. Salzer
Loretta J. Salzer

(nee Walczak) Passed away at the age of 94 and joined her husband, Carl, in heaven on November 28, 2020. Preceded in death by her son, Mark (Dawn), parents, Stanley and Josephine Walczak, brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Virginia Walczak, sister-in-law, Marion Walczak, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lee and Verona Fenzl and son-in-law John Smars. Survived by her children Bob (Cathy), Mike (Terri), Kathy (Jim) Borecki and Sue (Jim) Smars-Krey; grandchildren Craig (Courtney), Samantha (Aaron), Sarah (Chris), Jeanna (Alex), Erin (Frank), Elyse, Alexis, Peyton, Jacee and Jalin; great-grandchildren Ethan, Drew, Gabby, Willa, Owen and Piper and her brother, Bob Walczak and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Ruth Salzer. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Loretta was a very supportive wife, a great homemaker and a longtime employee of Target. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always put her family first. She was a member of St. Roman Parish, the "Fabulous Forties" and the "Church of St. Mac's.

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family at St. Roman Church followed by entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
