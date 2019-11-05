|
|
Loretta Jakubowski
Oconomowoc - (Nee Pfund) Born peacefully to eternal life on November 4, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born in the township of Ottawa (Waukesha County) on July 10, 1933, daughter of Robert and Hilda (Fredericks) Pfund. After graduating high school, Loretta married Ralph Chester Jakubowski Sr. on June 6, 1953 and together raised three children prior to his death on September 3, 1993. Loretta was a loving and caring homemaker who enjoyed taking trips to Clam Lake with her family every summer, fish frys, summer BBQs and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers Earl, Robert, Lawrence and Milton Pfund and her sisters Mardel Kasprzyk and June Schulz. She is survived by her son Ralph Jakubowski Jr., daughters Nancy Riek (Randy), Dawn Thompson (Terry), loving and caring grandmother to Michelle, Lori Ann and Jacob and her many loving nieces and nephews. Memorial Gathering at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 213 E. Howard Ave., Milwaukee on Saturday, November 9th from 11 AM to 11:30 AM. Funeral Service 11:30 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019