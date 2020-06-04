Loretta K. Nero



Waukesha - Loretta K. Nero (nee Pradarelli) of Waukesha, formerly Cudahy, found peace May 31, 2020 surrounded by her family at the age of 76.



Dear sister of Gary (Mary) Praderelli. Loving mother of Deborah (Ryan) Rebarchik, Brock Nero (Sherry), Bradley Nero, and special daughters Lisa, Kim and Robin. Proud grandmother of Zachary (Elizabeth), Ashley, Tony, A. J., Rocky, Kimi, Dino, and Cierra. Great-grandmother of Alynah. Aunt of Craig Pradarelli along with many family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father George, mother Lucille and husband Lance.



A special thank you to Waukesha Memorial Hospital Staff for the care and comfort they provided in her last days.









