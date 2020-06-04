Loretta K. Nero
Loretta K. Nero

Waukesha - Loretta K. Nero (nee Pradarelli) of Waukesha, formerly Cudahy, found peace May 31, 2020 surrounded by her family at the age of 76.

Dear sister of Gary (Mary) Praderelli. Loving mother of Deborah (Ryan) Rebarchik, Brock Nero (Sherry), Bradley Nero, and special daughters Lisa, Kim and Robin. Proud grandmother of Zachary (Elizabeth), Ashley, Tony, A. J., Rocky, Kimi, Dino, and Cierra. Great-grandmother of Alynah. Aunt of Craig Pradarelli along with many family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father George, mother Lucille and husband Lance.

A special thank you to Waukesha Memorial Hospital Staff for the care and comfort they provided in her last days.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brett Funeral Home
2001 West Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53233
(414) 342-0692
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Brett Funeral Home
