Loretta Lou Mildebrandt



South Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 at St. Lukes Hospital in Milwaukee, WI.



Loretta Lou Smith was born on September 11, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Lee and Lillie (DueBerry )Smith. Loretta's mother passed away when Loretta was just 3 years old and it was then that Grandma Gert graciously assumed the matriarch role for Loretta and her two older brothers. On March 12, 1955 Loretta was united in marriage to Robert Charles Mildebrandt in Milwaukee, WI where they were blessed in raising 5 children and numerous foster children throughout the early years of their marriage. Loretta took pride in working in the obstetrics unit as an LPN at St. Lukes (Trinity) South Shore in Cudahy, WI. She was also a member of Ladies Aid at Zion Lutheran Church in South Milwaukee, WI.



Loretta is survived by: her husband of 65 years, Robert Mildebrandt, two sons, Brian (Sara) of Las Vegas, NV; Robert (Kari) of Maple Grove, MN; 3 Daughters, Karen (Mark) Trzecinski of Mukwonago, WI; Laura (Christi) of Saukville, WI, and Erin (Dean) Alger, Waukesha, WI; 6 grandchildren, Michelle Trzecinski of Mukwonago, Brent (Mackenzi) Creel of Henderson, NV; Kristen (Matthew) Kubesh of Wauwatosa, WI, Evangeline Alger of Milwaukee, WI; Benjamin Mildebrandt of Maple Grove, MN, Riley Mildebrandt of Maple Grove, MN; four great grandchildren, Natalie, Brooke, Hadley and Emerson. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Lee and Lillie, 2 siblings, Bob and Leon, and one grandson, Michael.



The family would also like to give a heartfelt thank you to nursing staff on floor 4L at St. Lukes Hospital.



Private family services will be held.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store