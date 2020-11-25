Loretta M. BostedtSouth Milwaukee - Age 92, joined her husband, Raymond in Heaven on November 21, 2020. Survivors include her children Cheryl (Richard) Powers, Mary (Anthony) Tripoli, and James (Susan) Bostedt; her grandchildren Alyssa (Chris), Katie, Dan, Nicholas (Ariana), Robert, Stacie (Jon), Tyler and Jamie; her great-grandchildren Alexis, Gemma and Witten; brothers Donald (Bonnie) and Dennis Tasche; brother-in-law Gerald Bostedt sister-in-law Donna Bostedt. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Family meant the world to Loretta. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family at Forest Hill Memorial Park on Wednesday, November 25. If you would like to honor Loretta, please donate to Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund or in spring, plant some beautiful flowers in her memory. She loved her flower gardens.The family would like to thank Sarah and her staff at Matthews of Oak Creek for their loving care and support of Mom and our family these last two years. We would also like to thank Allay Hospice for their care in her final months.