1/
Loretta M. Bostedt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta M. Bostedt

South Milwaukee - Age 92, joined her husband, Raymond in Heaven on November 21, 2020. Survivors include her children Cheryl (Richard) Powers, Mary (Anthony) Tripoli, and James (Susan) Bostedt; her grandchildren Alyssa (Chris), Katie, Dan, Nicholas (Ariana), Robert, Stacie (Jon), Tyler and Jamie; her great-grandchildren Alexis, Gemma and Witten; brothers Donald (Bonnie) and Dennis Tasche; brother-in-law Gerald Bostedt sister-in-law Donna Bostedt. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Family meant the world to Loretta. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family at Forest Hill Memorial Park on Wednesday, November 25. If you would like to honor Loretta, please donate to Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund or in spring, plant some beautiful flowers in her memory. She loved her flower gardens.

The family would like to thank Sarah and her staff at Matthews of Oak Creek for their loving care and support of Mom and our family these last two years. We would also like to thank Allay Hospice for their care in her final months.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
Forest Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 23, 2020
My Auntie Retta was the kindest most generous person that graced the earth. She will remain in my thoughts and prayers and memories of her will always bring a smile. My deepest condolences to her children and grandchildren. She will be missed.
Eileen Rauman
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved