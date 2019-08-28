Services
Loretta M. "Smokey" Kloss


1927 - 2019
Kloss, Loretta M. "Smokey" (Nee Smukowski) Went to Eternal Rest and Peace with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Aug. 23, 2019 age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Gerald "Jerry" Kloss. Dear mother of Timothy, Jeffrey, Rodney (Linda), Christopher and the late Michael. Loving grandmother of Jessica, Joshua, Nicole, Krystal and Luke. Sister of Eunice Kelley (the late Willard). Sister-in-law of Isabel Kloss. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by sister Gloria (Sister Martin DePorres). Visitation Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 AM - 12 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha ( 4 blocks south of I-94 on the corner of J and JJ), with Funeral Service at 12 Noon. To receive this obit/directions, text 1855918 to 414 301-6422.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
jsonline