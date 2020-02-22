Resources
Loretta Mae (Domagalski) Marek

Loretta Mae (Domagalski) Marek Notice
Loretta Mae Marek (Domagalski)

Greendale, WI - Passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at age 80. Beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother of Michael (Donna), Patrick, Linda Carreno, Sheryll (David) Roznik. Dear Grandmother of Rebekah (Westin) Smith, (The late Brian), Abby. Sister of Fred (The late Sue) Domagalski, Kathy (Gordy) Sadorf. Also survived by Peggy Dickman, Nanette Prendergast other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1-3PM at the FUNERAL HOME (4800 S. 84th St.). Memorial Service to follow at 3PM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020
