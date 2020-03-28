Services
Loretta R. "Lo Lo" Michalski

Loretta R. "LO LO" Michalski

Passed away peacefully March 24, 2020, age 93. Loving mother of Mark (Karen) and Stephen (Mary). Preceded in death by husband (Jerome), daughter Barbara (Ron) Erickson and grand-daughter Katie Erickson.

Cherished grandmother of Laurie, Jason, Michael, Christopher, Sara, Nicholas, Eric and Thomas. Further survived by nine great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives.

Loretta was proud to retire as a Wisconsin Bell Operator (AT&T) and was a Life Member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She had previously worked in retail and customer service, incrementally advancing to positions with greater responsibility.

Capitalizing on her experiences at Allen-Bradley during WWII, Loretta joined the vanguard of working mothers who helped pave the way for women in the workforce today.

"I have had a great life! It has been full of trials, but came with tons of smiles." said Loretta.

Loretta loved taking photos from the time she was sixteen, traveling "Up North" and to South Dakota, fishing off pontoon boats and going to movies and fish fries with her dearest friend, Audrey.

Due to COVID-19, interment will be private. A Memorial Mass and luncheon will be scheduled at some time in the future.

In lieu of flowers or monetary submissions, please consider making a donation to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
