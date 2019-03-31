|
|
Schommer, Loretta R. (Nee Schneider) of Cedarburg. Passed on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife for 61 years of the late Germann "Dick" Schommer. Loving mother of Ann (Fred) Schroedl of Hartford, Richard (Lori) Schommer of Franklin and Mark (Lori) Schommer of Muskego. Proud grandmother of Chad Schroedl, Lee (Kristin) Schroedl, Kyle (Jacki) Schommer and Paul and Brett Schommer. Special great-grandmother of Emily, Jacob and Will. Sister of Jim (Yvonne) Schneider, and sister-in-law of Rita Schneider. Preceded in death by her siblings, Marie (Martin) Woelfel, Evelyn (Vince) Hanke, Florence Schneider, 2 infant sisters, Luke (Nellie) Schneider, Joseph Schneider Jr. and Mark Schneider; sisters-in-law, Verona (George) Nisler, Eileen (Roman) Schneider, Margaret (Phil) Lang (Ed) Sontag, Frances (Ben) Kern, Rose Mary (Henry) Schadt; brothers-in-law, Edward (Anita) Schommer and Roman (Alma, Melda) Schommer. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 4:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd, Cedarburg. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday at the church from 2:00 PM until time of Mass, and at a reception following the Mass. Private interment St. Francis Borgia Cemetery. Memorials to the Church or the Cedarburg Senior Center, appreciated. The Schommer family would like to thank the staffs of Lasata Care Center and Aurora Medical Center for their compassionate care. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME Michael Schramka Assoc. eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019