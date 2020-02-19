|
|
Loretta T. Boyle
(nee Slachetka) Reunited with her loving sons, Daryl and Duane, and sister Rita on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 age 93 years. Beloved wife of Robert for 65 years. Mother-in-law of Barbara and Robyn. Proud grandma of Sarah (Adam) Czajka, Brad, Katie (Kelby) Goodman, Dayna and Brett. Great-grandma of Mason, Marin and Vivian. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, February 21 from 10-11 am at ST GREGORY THE GREAT CHURCH, 60th and West Oklahoma Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020