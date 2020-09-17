1/1
Lori Ann Aveni-Waldo
Lori Ann Aveni-Waldo

Slinger - Born to Eternal Life September 15, 2020, age 58 years.Beloved wife of Trevor Waldo. Dear mother of James, Michael (Elizabeth), and Sadie. Loving grandmother of Kaydence and William. Dear daughter of James Aveni and Sally Wait. Adoring sister of JoAnna, Christopher (Heidi), Stephanie (David), and Jennifer. Fond aunt of Griffin, Dominic, CJ, Arianna, Bella, Caleb, Travis, Zachary, Cole, Jacob, Amalia, Nick, and Madeline. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Service details are pending for Saturday, September 26. Please check funeral home website for details.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
