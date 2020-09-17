1/1
Lori Ann Aveni-Waldo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori Ann Aveni-Waldo

Slinger - Born to Eternal Life September 15, 2020, age 58 years.Beloved wife of Trevor Waldo. Dear mother of James, Michael (Elizabeth), and Sadie. Loving grandmother of Kaydence and William. Dear daughter of James Aveni and Sally Wait. Adoring sister of JoAnna, Christopher (Heidi), Stephanie (David), and Jennifer. Fond aunt of Griffin, Dominic, CJ, Arianna, Bella, Caleb, Travis, Zachary, Cole, Jacob, Amalia, Nick, and Madeline. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Service details are pending for Saturday, September 26. Please check funeral home website for details.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
2622510330
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schramka Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Karen. Athey
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved