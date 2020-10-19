Lori Ann Gatzke (nee Kasprzak)



Lori Ann Gatzke (nee Kasprzak), age 55, passed away peacefully at her home on October 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. Her husband of 31 years Scott Gatzke, daughter Emily (Trevor) Fyler, granddaughter Ellia Fyler, and daughter Miah (Mark) Van Etten are blessed with her memory, love, and spirit.



Lori was born April 16, 1965, to Patricia Alexandrowicz (George) Sellon and Gerald Kasprzak (Rosemary Murphy) in West Allis, Wisconsin. She is survived by four brothers, Paul (Renee) Kasprzak, David (Madelaine) Kasprzak, Edward (Kimberly) Kasprzak and Donald Neufuss (Rebekah Jacobs), her in-laws, Donald (Faith) Gatzke and sisters-in-law, Lisa Gatzke (Steve) Vaughan, Amy (James) Rabideau, and Kelly (Scott) Jelle. Lori was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Kasprzak and niece Ella Kasprzak.



A valiant woman, Lori was greatly loved by her large extended family and many friends for her kindness, warmth, generosity, and deep faith in her risen Lord. Lori helped run the family business, Wildberry Farm, until 2006 and provided treasured memories to families across the region. She was an artist, quilter, devoted friend, and loving mother and wife.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the River Food Pantry, 2201 Darwin Rd, Madison, WI 53704.









