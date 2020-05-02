Lori Ann Pierret
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori Ann Pierret

Mequon, WI - Died peacefully, Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 61. She was the incredible wife of 36 years to Gordy Pierret and loving mother of Nick (Tori Simenec) Pierret.

Please see her story and service details at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home website. A private service is being held at 11:00 a.m., May 6th, 2020 and will be livestreamed on the Lumen Christi website.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved