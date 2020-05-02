Lori Ann Pierret



Mequon, WI - Died peacefully, Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 61. She was the incredible wife of 36 years to Gordy Pierret and loving mother of Nick (Tori Simenec) Pierret.



Please see her story and service details at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home website. A private service is being held at 11:00 a.m., May 6th, 2020 and will be livestreamed on the Lumen Christi website.













