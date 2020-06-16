Lori "Dodo" Fleming
1970 - 2020
Oconomowoc - Lori "Dodo" Fleming passed away on Monday, June 15th after a courageous battle with cancer. Born October 12, 1970 the beloved daughter of Steven & Judy Fleming of Oconomowoc and best sister of "Meme" Fleming (Jeff Fellows) and special aunt of Max and Sam Fellows.

Lori graduated from Brookfield East High School and continued her studies in fashion merchandising at UW Stout. Shortly after, Lori co founded Manhattan Textiles with her mother Judy and sister Meme.

Lori's hobbies were creating delicious meals and entertaining family and friends. Her kind heart, beautiful smile, and love for animals will be deeply missed by all.

The family would like to thank the oncology team at UW Hospital for their years of care.

Deemed as the best dressed most fashionable patient with an incredible will to live, she will be forever in their hearts.

In lieu of flowers contributions to: Lone Tree Farm for the perpetual care of Lori's horses would be appreciated. N80W39490 McMahon Road, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066.

Funeral services were held June 18, 2020 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
