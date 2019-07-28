|
Janson, Lori (Nee Reimer) Of Franklin, was born to eternal life at the age of 60 on July 25th. Loving mother to Jessica Janson (Ryan), Erica (Brad) Ferron and Melissa (Robbie) Klink. Beloved daughter to Carol (Ken) Kreuser, Grandma to Kaylin, Davin, Madelyn, Brooklyn, Elly, Calvin, Teddy and further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her father Walter, brother Michael, sister Lisa and niece Amanda. Memorial service to take place July 30th at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL CHURCH, 4001 S. 68th St. at 5PM with family greeting guests from 3PM until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019