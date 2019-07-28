Services
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL CHURCH
4001 S. 68th St.
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL CHURCH
4001 S. 68th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Janson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Janson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori Janson Notice
Janson, Lori (Nee Reimer) Of Franklin, was born to eternal life at the age of 60 on July 25th. Loving mother to Jessica Janson (Ryan), Erica (Brad) Ferron and Melissa (Robbie) Klink. Beloved daughter to Carol (Ken) Kreuser, Grandma to Kaylin, Davin, Madelyn, Brooklyn, Elly, Calvin, Teddy and further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her father Walter, brother Michael, sister Lisa and niece Amanda. Memorial service to take place July 30th at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL CHURCH, 4001 S. 68th St. at 5PM with family greeting guests from 3PM until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline