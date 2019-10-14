|
|
Lori Kay Presser
Wauwatosa - Lori Kay Presser, born November 27, 1961, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2019 at her home in Brookfield, Wisconsin.
Lori found her career direction early in food service and candy making and excelled in this field. She started out making peanut brittle, decided to cover it with chocolate, and her business, Ultimate Confections (co-owned with Pat Murphy) was born.
Lori's skills in delegating jobs while seeking her helpers' opinions led them to understand that their contributions mattered.
Lori befriended people easily. She was not judgemental in her decisions and choices nor was she swayed by the opinions of others.
Lori was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Presser. She is survived by her mother, Anne Presser; sisters, Janis Oppitz (Charles), Sue Presser (Michael Steinmetz), Gail May (Mark), and Judy Presser (Chuck Benedon); nieces and nephews, Samantha, Samuel, Tessa, Ariel, Deirdre, Laura, and Jeffrey; and very special friend, Steve Lerner.
Lori will be remembered as a loyal friend, a beloved daughter and sister, a wordsmith, and a skillful communicator. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, from 12:00 PM, until time of service at 1:30 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. If so desired, memorials to the Waukesha Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019