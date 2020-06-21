Lori Lynn Ellis
Lori Lynn Ellis

(nee Bird) Passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2020 at the age of 60. Loving mother to Joshua (Yadi), Derek (Kara) and Luke (Kim). Dear grandmother to Mason. Beloved sister to Cynthia (James) Schmidt, Shelly Otto, Diane Clark and Linda Hotz-Becker. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 23 from 10 AM to 12 PM with a service at 12 PM. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
JUN
23
Service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
June 20, 2020
