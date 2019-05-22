Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Kujawa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori R. Kujawa

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lori R. Kujawa Notice
Kujawa, Lori R. (Nee Steldt) Saturday, May 18, 2019, Age 62. Lori is survived by her husband James Kujawa, children Lesa (Aleksandra) Stapleton and Anthony Kujawa, brothers Howard Jr., Curtis, and Jon Steldt, sister Lisa Agee, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, at the Funeral Home from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance, www.wisconsinovariancancer.org appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline