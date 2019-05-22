|
|
Kujawa, Lori R. (Nee Steldt) Saturday, May 18, 2019, Age 62. Lori is survived by her husband James Kujawa, children Lesa (Aleksandra) Stapleton and Anthony Kujawa, brothers Howard Jr., Curtis, and Jon Steldt, sister Lisa Agee, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, at the Funeral Home from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance, www.wisconsinovariancancer.org appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019