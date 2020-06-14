Lori S. "Pearl" Klingspohn(nee Armstrong) Left us on June 7, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Loving wife of George for 39 years. Dear in-law of John (Elizabeth) Klingspohn, Millicent Johnson, Nadine Roach and Mary (Dave) Danowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Preceded in death by her father Byron Armstrong and mother Lorraine Roeming.Retiree of Delphi- Delco Electronics Oak Creek, WI. Lori had a love and passion for woodworking and all forms of Art.Special thanks to the many friends she loved and that cared for her.Private cremation was held.