Lori S. "Pearl" Klingspohn
Lori S. "Pearl" Klingspohn

(nee Armstrong) Left us on June 7, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Loving wife of George for 39 years. Dear in-law of John (Elizabeth) Klingspohn, Millicent Johnson, Nadine Roach and Mary (Dave) Danowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her father Byron Armstrong and mother Lorraine Roeming.

Retiree of Delphi- Delco Electronics Oak Creek, WI. Lori had a love and passion for woodworking and all forms of Art.

Special thanks to the many friends she loved and that cared for her.

Private cremation was held.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
