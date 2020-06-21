Lorine Hamilton



Milwaukee - (1940-2020)



Lorine Hamilton was born January 5, 1940 in Hope, Arkansas to Effie Stromile (mother) and Charlie Howard (father). Lorine worked as an accounting specialist for MATC and recently received her BA in Biblical Studies. Lorine Hamilton died on June 16, 2020 at the age of 80. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, godmother, grandmother and aunt. Survived by her loving husband, Booker Hamilton, her loving son, Carl Thompson, her loving brother, Charlie Howard, her fifteen grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Lorine Hamilton's visitation will be held Monday June 29, 2020 from 10 am until 11 am at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church (2505 W Cornell St, Milwaukee, WI 53209). Her funeral will be held Monday June 29, 2020 from 11 am to 12 pm at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery (Milwaukee, WI 53209).









