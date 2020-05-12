Lorna Ann Semrad
Lorna Ann Semrad

Lorna Ann Semrad (nee Bernard) passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the age of 95. She is survived by her children: Susan (Dennis) Apps, Jerry (Sue) Semrad, and Donald (Josephine) Semrad; Grandchildren: Tracy Apps, Tim (Erin) Semrad, Amanda (Joel) Baumgart, and Allison Semrad; Great-grandchildren: Brooks Baumgart and Beckett Semrad.

She was preceded in death by: Jerome A. Semrad (husband), Roy & Gloria Bernard (brother & sister-in-law), Roy & Violet (nee Nelson) Bernard (father & mother).

For funeral service information and/or obituary, please visit churchandchapel.com.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
