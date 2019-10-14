Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Faith Baptist Church
8519 South 13th Street
Oak Creek, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith Baptist Church
8519 South 13th Street
Oak Creek, WI
Interment
Following Services
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Lorna J. (Oswald) Ransom

Lorna J. (Oswald) Ransom
Lorna J. Ransom (nee Oswald)

Milwaukee, WI - Born to Eternal Life Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 80. Loving wife of the late Roland C. Ransom. Loving mother of Amy (Jason) Blanton. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Faith Baptist Church, 8519 South 13th Street, Oak Creek, Friday, October 18th, from 9:30AM to 10:30AM. Funeral Services at 10:30AM. Interment to follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
