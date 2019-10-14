|
Lorna J. Ransom (nee Oswald)
Milwaukee, WI - Born to Eternal Life Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 80. Loving wife of the late Roland C. Ransom. Loving mother of Amy (Jason) Blanton. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Faith Baptist Church, 8519 South 13th Street, Oak Creek, Friday, October 18th, from 9:30AM to 10:30AM. Funeral Services at 10:30AM. Interment to follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019