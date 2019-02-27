|
|
Hastings, Lorna Marie (Nee Anderson) Passed to Eternal Life, Saturday, February 23, 2019, age 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Vernon Fabian Hastings. Loving mother of Lawrence "Lonnie" Hastings, Ervin (Richard Crane) Hastings, the late Terry Anderson and the late Mildred Hastings. Dear sister of Audrey Ansell. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church (7929 W. Lincoln Ave.) 10AM until time of Requiem Mass at 11AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019