Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna Hastings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Marie Hastings

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lorna Marie Hastings Notice
Hastings, Lorna Marie (Nee Anderson) Passed to Eternal Life, Saturday, February 23, 2019, age 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Vernon Fabian Hastings. Loving mother of Lawrence "Lonnie" Hastings, Ervin (Richard Crane) Hastings, the late Terry Anderson and the late Mildred Hastings. Dear sister of Audrey Ansell. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church (7929 W. Lincoln Ave.) 10AM until time of Requiem Mass at 11AM.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now