Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
First Immanuel Lutheran Church
W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd
Cedarburg, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:30 PM
First Immanuel Lutheran Church
W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd
Cedarburg, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Bublitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine A. Bublitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine A. Bublitz Notice
Lorraine A. Bublitz

Cedarburg - (nee Hillmann), passed away on January 26, 2020, age 103 years. Loving mother of Diane (Ronald) Butt, Doris (Glenn) Wiechman and Rick. Loving grandma of 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Edgar and many other relatives. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 - 6:30 PM at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd, Cedarburg. A visitation will be held on Friday, at the church from 5:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Guardian Angel Fund through First Immanuel Lutheran Church are appreciated. For more information please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline