Lorraine A. Bublitz
Cedarburg - (nee Hillmann), passed away on January 26, 2020, age 103 years. Loving mother of Diane (Ronald) Butt, Doris (Glenn) Wiechman and Rick. Loving grandma of 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Edgar and many other relatives. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 - 6:30 PM at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd, Cedarburg. A visitation will be held on Friday, at the church from 5:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Guardian Angel Fund through First Immanuel Lutheran Church are appreciated. For more information please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020