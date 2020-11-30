Lorraine A. GillmanGreenfield - (nee Krueger). Age 89. Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Clement Manor Retirement Community. Lorraine was born in Milwaukee on July 11, 1931, the third child of Alvin and Rosella Krueger. She married Harold Gillman on November 26, 1949. Together they shared 66 years of marriage.She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gillman, her parents, Alvin and Rosella Krueger; her brothers, Ralph and George; her sister, Henrietta; father-in-law and mother -in-law, Henry and Anna; brothers-in-law, Frank and Edward; and sister-in-law, Lorraine.She is survived by her children, Karen (Randolph) Videkovich, Harold (Maryagnes) Gillman, Frank (Sandra) Gillman, and Susan (Ralph) Berginz. Lorraine had ten grandchildren - Michael (Kimberly), Andrew (Christina), Kathlyn (Igor), Christine (Joshua), Paul (Rebecca), Steve (Ruby), Kelly (Timothy), Kimberly (Hunter), Barbara (Marc), Carolyn, and 20 great-grandchildren. Lorraine is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.Lorraine was a proud member of the Corp. Henry Schafer and Gross Yaksh VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Elks Ladies Auxiliary, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, and Catholic parishes in both Wisconsin and Florida. In addition, she was a volunteer at the Zephyr Shores Retirement Community in Zephyrhills Florida for 28 years. Lorraine especially enjoyed playing bingo sharing the "news of the day" at the swimming pool, helping with holiday dinners, and the annual Trash and Treasures sale. She was an expert at "counting money" and could beat almost everyone at the game of cribbage. Lorraine loved taking care of her menagerie of plants, especially orchids that thrived in the Florida climate.Visitation will be on Monday, December 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 12700 W. Howard Avenue, New Berlin, WI. 10:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian burial at 11:30AM. Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the veterans' organization of your choice appreciated.Many thanks to the staff at Clement Manor Retirement Community for their compassionate and professional care."May the road rise up to meet you and the wind be always at your back and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand."