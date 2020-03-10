|
Lorraine A. Herzstock
Greenfield - (nee Passler) Passed away March 7, 2020 at the age of 90 years, with her granddaughter Jeni, and her great-granddaughter Melayna by her side. Beloved wife of the late John M. Herzstock. Loving mother of Deborah (Greg) Hunt, and Lisa (Ed) Bieri. Proud grandmother of Tracy, Jeni, Kelly, Andy (Lisa), Sam, and the late Luke. Great-grandmother of Austin, Cyril, Hunter, Macario, Melayna, Allison, and Joshua. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service Saturday, May 2, at 11:00AM at The Packing House, 900 E. Layton Ave. Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Down Syndrome Association of WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020