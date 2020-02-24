|
|
Lorraine A. Riemer
West Bend - (nee Wilhelm), 100, of West Bend passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.She was born on May 4, 1919 to the late Mathew and Bertha (nee Resch) Wilhelm in Antigo, WI. On April 21 1945, she was united in marriage to Albert Riemer Jr. in Cedarburg, WI. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg, WI, where she was a member. Father Kevin Kowalske will officiate. The family would like to thank the staff at The Fields in West Bend for all their help and care. The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service have been entrusted with Lorraine's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020