Lorraine Anne (Saurman) Salamun

Lorraine Anne (Saurman) Salamun Notice
Lorraine Anne (nee Saurman) Salamun

Salamun, Lorraine Anne (nee Saurman) born to new life September 23, 2019 joins her beloved Mr. HB (Honey Bunny) of 67 years, Peter J. Salamun, and her parents Alice Cecilia Saurman (nee Rogers) and Charles Linton Saurman, in heaven. An artist, gardener, teacher and avid traveler, she raised and is survived by her eight children Mary S Conrad (Douglas), Elizabeth (Betty) (Gary Oleksyn), Charles (Joan Hartstern-Fiancé), William (Catherine Mancuso), Edward, David (Laura Pajot), Lawrence (Nancy Domagalski), and Katherine Garrity (John) and her beloved 12 Grand Children and 2 Great-grand Children.

Contact the family for Lorraine's December 28, 2019 services at Milwaukee Catholic Home to celebrate her 100th birthday. The family thanks the entire staff of Milwaukee Catholic Home for their exquisite care of Mom.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
