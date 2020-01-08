Services
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr
237 North Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 542-6609
Waukesha - Was reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Arnold, on January 7, 2020 at the age of 103. Loving mom of Patricia (George) Menden, the late Margaret and John (Sylvia). Dearest grandma of Andrew (Jessica) Menden. Sarah (David) Fischer, Jennifer, Ryan and Jessica. Caring great-grandma of eight. Lorraine will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 470 N Oak Crest Drive Wales WI 53183, from 10AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11AM. A private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Bethesda Lutheran Home or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lorraine's name would be greatly appreciated.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to Catherine and Jennifer for the care they provided Lorraine.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
