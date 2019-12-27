Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Berndt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Berndt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Berndt Notice
Lorraine Berndt

Brookfield - (Nee Zaffke) Went home to the Lord Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late William A. Berndt. Devoted Mother of Sandra Van Fleet and Brian (Doris) Berndt. Loving grandmother of Michele and Kristin Van Fleet, Jason (Heidi) Wanta, Amy and Ryan Berndt. Great grandmother of Aiden Van Fleet, Jacob and Katie Wanta. Survived by her loving sister, Alice (the late Robert) Bialk and sisters-in-law, Louise and Judith Zaffke. Special aunt of Pamela (the late Karel) Bezdecny, Sherry (Ken) Theis and Mark (Denise) Kuopus and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thursday, January 2 at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Chimes 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Lorraine is a member of Brookfield Lutheran Church, in lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to the would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline