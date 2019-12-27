|
Lorraine Berndt
Brookfield - (Nee Zaffke) Went home to the Lord Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late William A. Berndt. Devoted Mother of Sandra Van Fleet and Brian (Doris) Berndt. Loving grandmother of Michele and Kristin Van Fleet, Jason (Heidi) Wanta, Amy and Ryan Berndt. Great grandmother of Aiden Van Fleet, Jacob and Katie Wanta. Survived by her loving sister, Alice (the late Robert) Bialk and sisters-in-law, Louise and Judith Zaffke. Special aunt of Pamela (the late Karel) Bezdecny, Sherry (Ken) Theis and Mark (Denise) Kuopus and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, January 2 at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Chimes 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Lorraine is a member of Brookfield Lutheran Church, in lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019