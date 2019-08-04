|
|
Binter, Lorraine "Lorrie" Lorraine C (nee Konkol) Binter, age 88 of Nashotah, Wisconsin entered into eternal rest July 27, 2019 at home, surrounded by loving family. (Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother) She is survived by her four children, Kathleen (Mark) Hamilton, Robert Binter, Jane (Kelvin) Maahs, and James Binter; grandchildren Anne and Jeanna Hamilton, Andrew (Jenna) Maahs, Gary Maahs, Chad Binter and Ashley (Jade) Lucas; great-grandchildren: Seth and Avery Maahs, Adelyn and Rowan Lucas. Further survived by her sister Elsie Bauer and brother Peter Konkol Jr., special nephew Kenneth Bauer and other much loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Joseph Binter; two infant sons, and grandson Kyle Binter and her sister Carol Patoka, brothers, Sylvester, Hubert, and Jerome Konkol. Lorrie loved her parish family at St Mary's of the Hill, Hubertus, and will be missed by her Parish Day Timers group. She loved sewing, gardening and reading but took special joy visiting with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Mary of the Hill Church, Holy Hill (St. Therese Chapel, the lower church at Holy Hill) from 10:00 AM until the Memorial Mass at 11:00. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Hill Cemetery at 3:00pm In lieu of flowers please send donations to Sisters of St Joseph The Third Order of St Francis, P.O.Box 305,Stevens Point, WI 54481, or St. Mary's of the Hill, 1515 Carmel Road Hubertus, WI 53033
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019