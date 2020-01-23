|
|
Lorraine "Lori" Bloomer
Milwaukee - (Nee Inda). Was reunited with her beloved husband Richard on January 22, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving mother of Joyce (Keith) Brzezinski, Tom Biskupski, the late Carol (Darryl) Badzinski, the late Dale Biskupski (Carol Reinke), Mitchell (Cheryl) Bloomer, Karen (Phil) Flowers and Dan Schrank. Cherished grandmother of Lauran, Chris, Dawn, the late Leah, Natalie, Scotty, Amber, and Steven. Great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Kathleen (the late Richard) Sosinski and the late Geraldine (the late Daniel) Manske. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH (8500 W. Coldspring Rd., Greenfield) on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10-11:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM. Private burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020