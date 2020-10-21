Lorraine Bolek

Lorraine BolekHales Corners - (nee Wesolowski) Born to Eternal Life October 18, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Bolek. Loving companion of the late Richard Maciolek. Dear sister of La Verne (Jack Kruck) Nowak, Lori (Burt) Dalton and all the late Edwin (Connie) Wesolowski and Alfred (Evelyn) Wesolowski. Sister-in-law of Lorraine (Clarence) DeBakker. Further survived by her loving niece and caregiver Mary Krueger and many other nieces, nephews and friends. Lorraine worked in the garment industry and was a union steward and contract negotiator for over 30 years. Special thanks to the Muskego Care Center and staff for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers Memorials would be appreciated.Visitation Thursday, October 22 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home (4309 S. 20th St, Milwaukee 53221). Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:30 AM at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY (9520 W. Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners 53130) (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Private interment Wood National Cemetery. Due to the Covid Pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.