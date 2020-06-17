Lorraine C. Curley
Waukesha - Lorraine C. Curley (nee Kierecki), age 87, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 in the presence of loving family. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wis., she raised her family and lived in Waukesha, Wis. for over 60 years. She was a loving wife to the late James J. Curley and cherished mother to Barbara (Todd) Alles, Debra Curley, Patrick (Shelley) Curley, the late Joanne Curley, Maureen (Tom) Langenberg, James (Mary) Curley. She was a grandmother to 13, great-grandmother to 13 and aunt to many.

Lorraine was preceded in death and was welcomed to eternal life by parents Victor and Tillie Kierecki, husband of 51 years James J. Curley, daughter Joanne Curley and grandson Zachary Gallenberg, along with countless extended family, neighbors and friends.

An immediate family only funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 2, followed by a graveside burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, hug and cherish your loved ones.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
