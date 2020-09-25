1/
Lorraine C. Helm
Menomonee Falls - (Nee Wallin) of Menomonee Falls. Born to Eternal Life on September 23,2020 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Lynn (late Gregg) Schulz, Kathleen (Gary Giorgi) Helm, Joseph (Lana Lee), John (Ann) and Nancy (John) Woger. Preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Elsa Wallin, her siblings, Gordon Wallin and Elsie Lake Smith and her granddaughter, Lauren Woger. Further survived by 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be Friday October 2 at 10AM at Brookside Baptist Church, 4470 Pilgrim Rd. Brookfield. There will be No visitation or receiving line. Private entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Brookside Baptist Church Mission Fund.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
September 26, 2020
