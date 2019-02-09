Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Kunath, Lorraine C. (Nee Larek) Born to Eternal life on Feb. 5 2019, age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Erwin Kunath Jr. Loving mother of Erwin III (Jean) and Christian (Debbie) Kunath. Grandma of Julie (Eddie Barrera) Kunath, Jason Kunath and Kelly (Bill) Maloney. Great grandma to seven. Also other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering Sunday Feb. 10, from 10 AM - 12 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha ( 4 blocks south of I-94 on the corner of J and JJ), with Memorial Service at 12 Noon. To receive this obit/directions, text1834342 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
