Menomonee Falls - Formerly of Milwaukee, died on November 12, 2019 age 90. Lorraine is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Champion. She is survived by her daughter Dawn Caballero, sons Bruce (Gail) Champion and Michael Champion, grandchildren Christian (Jenn Pun) Caballero, Cory Champion, Hannah (Marcus) Champion, and Juliet Champion, great-grandchildren Cali and Travis. Lorraine was a great cook and an even better baker. Her specialties in the kitchen included Hungarian comfort food, pies, and other tantalizing desserts. In her later years, she became a voracious reader.

Visitation Friday, November 22 at HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
