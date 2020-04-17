|
Lorraine Clarice Schmidt
Born December 16, 1931 to Lillian (Stiewe) and Frank Schmidt in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Born to Eternal Life on April 16, 2020. She was the third-youngest and last-living of 14 children. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Auntie, Godmother, and Friend with a sweet heart whose kindness and generosity to others knew no bounds. She is celebrating Eternal Life, likely at a Family Party, with her Mother, Father, Brothers and Sisters, and many Friends that passed before her. Her brothers and sisters included Edward (Loretta), Francis, Florence (Charley), John (Barbara), Marie (Tony), Margaret (Jake), Robert (Rose Marie), Audrey (Lester), Frank (Mary Ellen), Ralph (Alice), Charlotte (Victor), Joan (Desmond), and Richard (Marlene and Pat).
She dedicated her life to her family and friends. She leaves behind her loving Family, including her Son Michael, Barbara, Grandson Brendon, Granddaughter Alexia, and numerous nephews and nieces including nephew Jerry and Pattie Manz, Goddaughter Sarah and her son Parker, niece Trina and Clint; nieces Rebecca, Julie, Lora, and Mary Jane, and nephews Kirk and David Schmidt and their Mother Mary Ellen Schmidt; nephew Bobby and Merri Schmidt and their sons Eric and David; her Godson Dennis Schmidt and wife Cindy; niece Sue Schmidt and Kevin; nephew Jimmy and Candi Manz, her Godson Shawn and Brian Manz; niece Pammy and Jimmy Harrell; niece Vicki and Brian Rehm; Goddaughter Patty Schubert and Michael; niece Donna May and nephew John and Kathy Schmidt; nieces Yvonne, Maureen, Glorianne, Sue, and Junie, and nephews Bob and Lorraine, Jerry, and Ronnie Schaff; niece Cathy and grandnephew Kevin Lemire; niece Judy; and her departed and recently re-united niece Linda, and nephews Jimmy, Russell, and Raymond; Dear Aunt Tillie, Uncles Gust (and for his WWI sacrifice) and Harry; Cousins Elsie, Walter, and Walter Jr Ratzberg (and for his service in WW2): Ruthie and John Stroika; and many others.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a funeral viewing or a formal Mass. She received the last rites and was at peace with this world and with God. We were able to do a celebration of her life last May while she was still with us. She had a very fun time with her family and friends with pizza, cake, beer and ice cream, which was her favorite thing to eat and the last thing she ate on this earth. There may be another celebration of her life sometime in the future. She wanted a simple end, asking to be simply be cremated and added back to the earth for the future.
My Mother was very special and helped to make all of us better, loving, and more caring people for each other. Her smile would light the room, and she always thought about others first. I could not be more proud to be her son. She will always be in our hearts, minds, and souls. While a piece of our hearts left this world, she gave us so much love to be strong and happy for her!
For birthday celebrations, after the happy birthday song she would sing "I thank you I do, I thank you I do, I thank you my children, I thank you I do!" We can only hope that we can achieve her state of love.
Thank you to all her nieces, nephews, family, friends, and the wonderful, caring Staff and Hospice at Luther Manor for their loving care and support to the very end! Psalm 23 was the last thing she heard. She walked right in (at the Gates) with a smile!
She was a very active contributing member of Mother of Perpetual Help and Blessed Savior parishes to help all those around her. She loved others as Jesus loved her. Peace Be with You!
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to local food banks during this pandemic. It would make her proud and happy that her passing led to good for those in need.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 22, 2020