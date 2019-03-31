Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Lorraine D. Athy

Lorraine D. Athy Notice
Athy, Lorraine D. (Nee Prokop) Born to Eternal Life Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Herman Athy. Loving Mother of Gale (Mark) Lazar, James M. (Genette) Athy and Shawn (Karen) Athy. Cherished Grandmother of Tiffany, Heather, Gina, Andrea, Scott, Evan, Erin, Colleen and Connor. Special Aunt of Gloria Preston. Also survived by great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, April 3, 2019 AT THE FUNERAL HOME from 10AM to 12PM. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
