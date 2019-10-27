Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Geis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine D. (Clarke) Geis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine D. (Clarke) Geis Notice
Lorraine D. Geis (Nee Clarke)

Brookfield - Died peacefully with her loving family present on Friday, October 25, 2019, age 91. She is preceded in death by her husband and loving companion of 56 years, Ralph. Loving mother of Karen Geis, Debra (Jerry) Klug, John Geis and the late James Geis. Proud grandmother of Alyssa, Kyle (Griffin), Audra, Steven, Natalie, and Krystl (Rick). Dear great grandmother of Connor and Morgan. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Her smile lives on in the hearts of so many she touched over the years!

A special thank you to the staff of Heritage Place (Brookfield), Meadowmere Northshore (Mequon), Virginia Highlands (Germantown) and Horizon Hospice (Washington County).

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline