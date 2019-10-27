|
|
Lorraine D. Geis (Nee Clarke)
Brookfield - Died peacefully with her loving family present on Friday, October 25, 2019, age 91. She is preceded in death by her husband and loving companion of 56 years, Ralph. Loving mother of Karen Geis, Debra (Jerry) Klug, John Geis and the late James Geis. Proud grandmother of Alyssa, Kyle (Griffin), Audra, Steven, Natalie, and Krystl (Rick). Dear great grandmother of Connor and Morgan. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Her smile lives on in the hearts of so many she touched over the years!
A special thank you to the staff of Heritage Place (Brookfield), Meadowmere Northshore (Mequon), Virginia Highlands (Germantown) and Horizon Hospice (Washington County).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019