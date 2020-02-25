|
|
Lorraine D. Lalko "Lorry"
Born to Eternal Life on Monday, February 24, 2020. Age 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Julius Lalko. Loving mother of Robert (Jennifer) Lalko. Cherished grandmother of Charles Julius and Andrew William Lalko. Preceded in death by her 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation Friday, February 28, 2020 from 9:30 - 11 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3100 W. Parnell Ave. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Lorry was a longtime, faithful Catholic and member of St. Charles Borromeo Church. She was a great story teller who loved visiting with friends and neighbors. She also enjoyed cooking and was amazingly organized.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020