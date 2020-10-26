Lorraine D. Shadd (nee Warzinski)Oak Creek, WI - born October 2 1932 quietly left us on October 23, 17 days after losing the love of her life, at the age of 88. Dick and Lorraine are together and both at peace. Loving wife of the late Richard for 66 years. Cherished mother of Sue (Brian) Liebhauser and Denis (Diane (nee Abendschein)). Beloved grandmother of Lauryn (Kris) Reiterman, Brittni Liebhauser, Erik Shadd, Lynsi (Greg) Springman, Brandon Liebhauser. Great-grandmother of Luke Reiterman. Also survived by other relatives and friends.The family wishes to thank everyone for the kind words expressed during this most difficult time. A private family service was held.